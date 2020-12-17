0xcert (ZXC) Trading 53.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One 0xcert token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. 0xcert has a market cap of $860,416.04 and $18,074.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00369506 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023338 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

ZXC is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

