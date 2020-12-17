12Ships Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One 12Ships token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. During the last seven days, 12Ships has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. 12Ships has a total market cap of $17.46 million and $1.99 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00023452 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.45 or 0.00776887 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00197314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00379201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00078568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00123641 BTC.

12Ships Token Profile

12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,830,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,945,605,312 tokens. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . 12Ships’ official website is www.12ships.com

12Ships Token Trading

12Ships can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

