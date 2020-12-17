A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 1,175,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 615,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $666.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.31 and a beta of 0.95.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $87,765.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,889 shares of company stock valued at $153,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 88.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

