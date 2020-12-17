Aave Price Hits $85.21 on Major Exchanges (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Aave token can currently be bought for $85.21 or 0.00373200 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Binance, HitBTC and Gate.io. Aave has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $366.66 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aave has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00059420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023263 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $538.62 or 0.02358963 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

AAVE is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,987,725 tokens. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BiteBTC, ABCC, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Alterdice, Binance, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.