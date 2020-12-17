Aavegotchi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26.63 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $12.80 million and $26.63 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00059911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.56 or 0.00368146 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00023467 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 27,039,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,039,811 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

Aavegotchi Token Trading

Aavegotchi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

