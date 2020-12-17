AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Trading Up 5.6%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 251,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 436,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACIU shares. BidaskClub cut shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AC Immune currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

The firm has a market cap of $390.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 392.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AC Immune SA will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in AC Immune by 27.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Athanor Capital LP raised its stake in AC Immune by 20.5% during the second quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

