Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Up 5.4%

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.69. 1,096,692 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 704,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARAY. BidaskClub raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $426.25 million, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In other Accuray news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $32,172.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,377. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $63,793.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,012.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,637 shares of company stock valued at $228,500 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accuray by 105.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 98,786 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Accuray by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 176,353 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Accuray by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accuray by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 268,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

