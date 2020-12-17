AceD Trading Up 1,770.7% Over Last Week (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. AceD has a total market cap of $695,221.26 and approximately $95.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AceD has traded up 1,770.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000303 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000079 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD Token Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

