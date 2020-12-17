Acute Angle Cloud Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.61 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, LBank and CoinTiger. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $21.15 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,966.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $643.40 or 0.02801419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.00471135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.59 or 0.01365416 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.85 or 0.00678563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.58 or 0.00329088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00028121 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX, OKEx, BiteBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

