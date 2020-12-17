Advanced Internet Blocks 1-Day Volume Tops $996.00 (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market cap of $390.29 million and $996.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 77.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.00471302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000284 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

