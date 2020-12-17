AdvisorShares FolioBeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) Trading Up 0.2%

AdvisorShares FolioBeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.29. Approximately 1,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares FolioBeyond Smart Core Bond ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares FolioBeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 6.51% of AdvisorShares FolioBeyond Smart Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

