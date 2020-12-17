Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Trading Down 5%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARPO)’s stock price was down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 4,796,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 1,592,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $41,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

