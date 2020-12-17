Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Trading Down 5%

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARPO)’s stock price was down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 4,796,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 1,592,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $41,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit