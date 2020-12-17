AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Price Up 8.4%

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.60 and last traded at $96.48. Approximately 1,233,724 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 593,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.04.

AGCO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Melius raised shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In related news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $186,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,318.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $10,518,155.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,822,290.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 113.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,686,000 after buying an additional 1,053,844 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 40.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,768,000 after acquiring an additional 366,732 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter valued at $13,202,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,202,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AGCO by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after acquiring an additional 162,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

