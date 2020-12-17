AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Up 8.7% After Insider Buying Activity

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) shares were up 8.7% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 2,769,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,980,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Specifically, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $25,000.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,536.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AIM ImmunoTech from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 50.01, a quick ratio of 50.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 6,823.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 5.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

