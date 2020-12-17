Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABNB. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $137.99 on Monday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

