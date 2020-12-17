Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €143.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.75 ($109.12).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €90.71 ($106.72) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €83.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.26. Airbus SE has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

About Airbus SE (AIR.PA)

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Analyst Recommendations for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit