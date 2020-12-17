Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €143.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.75 ($109.12).

Get Airbus SE (AIR.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €90.71 ($106.72) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €83.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.26. Airbus SE has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.