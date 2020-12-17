Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Trading Up 5.4%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 3,845,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,262,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $121,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

