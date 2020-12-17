Aleph.im Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.71 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $11.71 million and approximately $739,248.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000761 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00023659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00132303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.00788006 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00165387 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00385787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00125331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00077280 BTC.

Aleph.im Token Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,355,229 tokens. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

Aleph.im can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

