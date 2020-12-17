AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.38

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.376 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

NYSE ACV opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $32.67.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

