AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:NIE)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NIE stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $28.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.