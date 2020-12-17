AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:NIE)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.
Shares of NIE stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $28.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56.
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile
