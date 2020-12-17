Alphacat Trading Up 31.3% Over Last Week (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit, HitBTC and Kucoin. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $890,030.82 and $18,590.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00132330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.74 or 0.00787173 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00165421 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00383786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00125125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00077184 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

