American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) Stock Price Up 1.1%

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.95 and last traded at $53.90. Approximately 5,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 20,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter.

