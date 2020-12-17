Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.50.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMRX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMRX opened at $4.58 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,478,000 after purchasing an additional 493,568 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 229,115 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,113,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 63,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.