Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) rose 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 5,713,940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 2,612,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

