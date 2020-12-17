Analysts Expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $652.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post $652.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $679.15 million. Match Group posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.55.

Match Group stock traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.75. 4,079,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of -225.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.21. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $159.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,243 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Match Group by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

