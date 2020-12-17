Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Chevron (CVX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) recently:

12/15/2020 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have lost 25.8% year to date, less than the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s decline of 33.5% during the same period. The company not only eked out a Q3 profit, it vowed to keep its dividend and reported impressive U.S. production growth thanks to strength in the Permian Basin. Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover has expanded its footprint in the DJ Basin and the Permian Basin along with the addition of cash-generating offshore assets in Israel. However, Chevron is not immune to commodity price crash, forcing it to cut capital spending and suspend buybacks. The company’s high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor’s reserve replacement ratio of 44% is indicative of its inability to add proved reserves to replace the amount of oil and gas produced.”

12/15/2020 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $69.00 to $90.00.

12/9/2020 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $69.00 to $90.00.

12/7/2020 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2020 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/17/2020 – Chevron had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Chevron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

10/20/2020 – Chevron had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.30. 491,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,243,588. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.34. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

