Analyzing Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM) & World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM) and World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Empire Post Media and World Wrestling Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire Post Media N/A N/A $50,000.00 N/A N/A World Wrestling Entertainment $960.40 million 3.69 $77.06 million $0.85 53.56

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Empire Post Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Empire Post Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Empire Post Media and World Wrestling Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire Post Media N/A N/A N/A World Wrestling Entertainment 14.18% 48.59% 13.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Empire Post Media and World Wrestling Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire Post Media 0 0 0 0 N/A World Wrestling Entertainment 1 3 9 0 2.62

World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus target price of $50.77, suggesting a potential upside of 11.51%. Given World Wrestling Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe World Wrestling Entertainment is more favorable than Empire Post Media.

Risk and Volatility

Empire Post Media has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Wrestling Entertainment has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats Empire Post Media on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Empire Post Media Company Profile

Empire Post Media, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merge with another entity. Previously, it was engaged in post-production services to the movie and television industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets, including primary and secondary distribution; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparels, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

