AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Price Reaches $0.0001

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 80.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. AnarchistsPrime has a market capitalization of $365.00 and $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Profile

ACP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime . AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

