Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Up 10.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) shot up 10.2% on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $17.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Anavex Life Sciences traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.39. 1,883,273 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 1,045,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,843 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $246,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $256,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $384.62 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.75.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

