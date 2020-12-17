Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.15

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 465550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

