Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $134.14

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) (LON:AAZ)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $134.14 and traded as low as $124.00. Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) shares last traded at $129.00, with a volume of 310,471 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of £144.13 million and a P/E ratio of 6.77.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) Company Profile (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

