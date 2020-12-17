Ankr (ANKR) Tops One Day Volume of $13.06 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and ABCC. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $58.83 million and $13.06 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00059473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00366291 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023248 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,329,566,044 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, BitMax, Bilaxy, IDEX, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Bitinka, Upbit, Bgogo, Coinall, Coinone, Bithumb, Coinsuper, ABCC, KuCoin, Binance DEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

