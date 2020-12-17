Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Shares Down 5.5%

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 18,918,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 7,389,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

APHA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.56 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aphria Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Aphria in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aphria in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aphria in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aphria by 22.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aphria in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

