Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.41. 1,471,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,756,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.2% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
