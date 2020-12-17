Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.41. 1,471,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,756,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.2% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

