Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Trading Up 5%

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) shares were up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 595,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 640,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

The company has a market cap of $232.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 3,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 2,549.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 126.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

