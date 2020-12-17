Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

APTO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 42,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,369. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $368.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

