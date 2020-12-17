ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) were up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 8,202,446 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,546,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MT shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,575,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 19.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 399,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 64,617 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,837,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

