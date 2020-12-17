Arepacoin (AREPA) One Day Volume Tops $2.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded 75.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $35,700.52 and $2.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,060,533 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

