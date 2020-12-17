Areti Web Innovations (OTCMKTS:AWEB) Shares Up 95.3%

Areti Web Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWEB) shot up 95.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 9,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 11,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06.

Areti Web Innovations Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWEB)

Areti Web Innovations, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet based solutions for small and mid-sized businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers Web site hosting services and options for various Web site applications, including ASP, ASP.NET 2.0, Linux, Virtual Private Servers, PHP, SQL Server, MySQL, SharePoint, and Microsoft Exchange.

