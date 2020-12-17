Argentum (ARG) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argentum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

