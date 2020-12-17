Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

ARMP traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,016. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Armata Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

