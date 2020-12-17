Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

ARMP traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,016. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Armata Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit