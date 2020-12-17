ArtByte (ABY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2,158.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00443952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000287 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.