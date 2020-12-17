AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.79 Million

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00013537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $300,238.00 worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00131983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.35 or 0.00785819 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00164987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00383981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00125132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00077131 BTC.

About AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma

AS Roma Fan Token Token Trading

AS Roma Fan Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

