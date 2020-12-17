Asian Television Network International Limited (SAT.V) (CVE:SAT) Trading Down 4.3%

Asian Television Network International Limited (SAT.V) (CVE:SAT) fell 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20.

About Asian Television Network International Limited (SAT.V) (CVE:SAT)

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in pay television broadcasting and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 800 movies a month; and various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

