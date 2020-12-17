ASOS’s (ASOMY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ASOS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of ASOMY traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

