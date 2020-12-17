Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Shares Up 6%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 1,466,252 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,348,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Thursday, August 20th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 259.36% and a negative net margin of 145.15%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Assertio by 68.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 329,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 134,228 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Assertio by 5,626.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,997 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 12.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 393,433 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm develops pharmaceuticals. It engages in the provision of solutions to advance patient care in the areas of neurology, orphan and specialty medicines. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

