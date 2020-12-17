AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $179.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,342,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,379,000 after acquiring an additional 415,735 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,186,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,320,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,070,000 after acquiring an additional 246,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,231,000 after acquiring an additional 377,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,188,000 after buying an additional 3,765,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.