Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Up 5.2%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.97. 915,849 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 524,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on AY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. FMR LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.