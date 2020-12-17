Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares fell 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.86. 23,010,803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,442% from the average session volume of 905,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATOS shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.53.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 119,497.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.27% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

