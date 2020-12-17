Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVNT. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Avient in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Avient in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Avient from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.29.

AVNT stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. Avient has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at about $5,714,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,135,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,996,000.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Analyst Recommendations for Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT)

